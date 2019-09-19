|
|
Age 74 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019 after a courageous battle. Preceded in death by husband, Dick; parents, William and Virginia Carlson; siblings, Kitty, Janie, and Billy. Survived by daughters, Mickey, Ellie (Mike Auran); beloved grandsons, Will and Eddie; siblings, Mary (George) Foster, Lucy (Tom) Heuer, Stevie Carlson; and many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Monday, September 23 at CHURCH OF THE ASSUMPTION, 51 W. 7th St., St Paul. Visitation 4-8pm on Sunday, September 22 at O'HALLORAN & MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 19, 2019