Bakken Young Funeral Home
728 S Knowles Ave
New Richmond, WI 54017
(715) 243-5252
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bakken Young Funeral Home
728 S Knowles Ave
New Richmond, WI 54017
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
151 S Washington Avenue
New Richmond, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
151 S Washington Avenue
New Richmond, WI
Age 88 of New Richmond, WI, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the St. Croix Health Center in New Richmond, WI. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, April 13, 2019 11 a.m. Immaculate Conception Church, 151 S. Washington Ave., New Richmond, WI. Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019 4-7 p.m. Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services, 728 S. Knowles Ave., New Richmond and Saturday 10-11 a.m. at church. Interment St. Bridget Cemetery Stanton, WI. Bakken-Young New Richmond 715-243-5252 www.bakken-young.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019
