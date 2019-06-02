|
Age 78 Of St. Paul Passed peacefully Monday evening on May 28, 2019 due to complications of a long-term illness, ALS, at her family residence in Saint Paul, MN. Valerie was born in Chicago, Illinois, on August 27, 1940 to Edward and Molly Bentley. Since attending the University of Minnesota where she met her husband, Marshal S. Kriesel who she was happily married to for 50 plus years, resided in the family home in St. Paul, MN. She is preceded in death by her husband Marshal Sydney Kriesel, her parents Edward & Molly Bentley. She is survived by her sons, Matthew Kriesel (Melissa) and Joshua Kriesel (Dana); grandson, Markus Kriesel; cousin April Wolf and many close and long-term friends. Valerie taught English at Our Lady of Peace and loved the written word. She enjoyed working at the Art Institute of Minneapolis for a time. She enjoyed gardening and travel. She was a marvelous hostess and loved to entertain. She was warm and witty; elegant and beautiful. Those who were lucky enough to be counted among her friends will greatly miss the grace of her presence. Funeral Service Saturday (6/8) at 10AM at Lakewood Memorial Chapel, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Private interment Lakewood Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019