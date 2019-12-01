|
Beloved Mom, Nana, Cousin and Friend Age 61 of Oakdale, MN Passed away surrounded by family on November 25, 2019 after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. Preceded in death by infant daughter Amanda; parents Arvin and Deloris Hilson; and beloved dog Grigsby. Survived by loving children Brandon Jutz (Jessica), Audrey Roth (Christopher); grandchildren Lillian, Connor; fur grandbabies Collins and Jameson. Also survived by many relatives and close friends. She was loved by so many, and this world is now a little less bright without her shining light. Special thanks to HealthEast Hospice and Walker Methodist Westwood Ridge. Memorial Service Monday (12/9) 11:30 AM at ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 900 Stillwater Rd., Mahtomedi. Visitation one hour prior to Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
