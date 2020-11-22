1/1
Vance B. GRANNIS Jr.
Age 83 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully at home with his family and dog, Bergen, by his side on November 17, 2020. Preceded in death parents, Vance & Margrete; sisters, Joy Kohlbush & Linda Kirsner. Survived by loving wife of 60 years, Darlene; sons, Chip (Alayna) & Vaughn; daughter, Debra; grand children, Katie, Kelly & Nicholas; 3 step-grandchildren; 2 step-great-grandchildren. Vance was a practicing attorney for over 60 years and was still practicing law at the time of his passing. He was the first mayor of Inver Grove Heights and helped found the city. He worked part time as a municipal law judge and volunteered for over 25 years as a police reserve officer in IGH. Vance enjoyed the time he spent with his family at their cabin on Lake Superior. Vance had a lifelong love of animals starting with horses and later in life he began raising wild animals including Trumpeter Swans and other endangered species. In 2011 he founded Darvan Acres Nature Center in southern Inver Grove Heights and before his death he succeeded in placing over 125 acres under permanent protection to restore the land to native species of plants and wildlife. The Nature Center will continue under his family's guidance. A private family interment was held and A Celebration of Life will be held later in 2021. Memorial preferred to the Darvan Acres Nature Center thru MN Gives with a link at www.darvan acresnaturecenter.org www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
