Age 38 of Shoreview In true Vanessa fashion, she passed away at home on the most exceptional day, Leap Day (Feb. 29, 2020), after 57 months of living with brain cancer. She was our Georgia Peach. Born in Athens, GA and later raised in Shoreview, MN she always felt a strong connection with the Hawaiian Islands. Vanessa stood out among her peers not only because of her memorable smile and laugh, but also her strong, athletic 6-1 stature. She enjoyed throwing the shot put and discus and competed with Junior Olympics volleyball in Europe. Her summer in West Africa was a life changing experience. Bold and well-rounded, she was a Gold Award Girl Scout. Preceded in death by her father, James Howard, Jr. and her grandmother Barbara Zoubek Yeakel. Vanessa will be forever missed by her son Xavier Bronson Yeakel; mother Margaret Yeakel-Twum; her brother Maxwell (Dana) Twum; and fur child, Bella. She is also loved and survived by her chosen family, Ann Merritt; her "Twin Sister" Meaghan Stein; father-at-heart Frank Bohlander (Mark Hall); long-time friend, Eric Hupperts; and many other family and friends. In 1999, when a tropical adventure was almost derailed by delayed flights, missed connections, and lost luggage, our ultimate problem solver calmly and decisively took matters into her own hands to ensure her family was well-fed, dressed and on a beach later that day. She loved to focus her energy on her family. Vanessa, now it is our turn to help you with your next adventure. We got you, sweetie! Please celebrate Vanessa's life by loving those around you. She adored flowers, but instead of sending them to her family, support your local florist and send them to someone you love. You may also donate to a cause Vanessa believed in Save The Manatee (www.savethemanatee.org/donate). "Love you, Miss!" 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020