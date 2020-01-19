|
Age 49, of Eagan Died suddenly on January 10, 2020 Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Sat. (1/25), at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 400 W. Ninth St., Hastings. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Hastings. Following the interment, a reception will be held at the church. Family & friends are cordially invited to Rosary Service at 6 p.m., with a visitation following until 8 p.m. Fri. (1/24), at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings, & also for 1 hr prior to the service at church on Sat. In lieu of flowers, Varuni's family kindly requests memorials be made to the John E. Novick Jr. Foundation. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020