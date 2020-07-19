1/1
Velma I. RAHN
Born March 4, 1925. Passed away on July 1, 2020 in White Bear Lake, Minnesota at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her husband Arnold Rahn, her 2 sons, John Farinella and Scott Farinella. Velma is survived by daughters Diane (Paul) Christen and Marilyn (Nancy) Farinella. She will also be missed by her 6 grandchildren and sisters Shirley and Helen. Velma raised her family in Maplewood, MN, then moved back to the area where she grew up. She married Arnold and lived in Swanville where she enjoyed small town living. She was active in a quilting group, the senior center, was a member of the VFW auxiliary and St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church. A private family service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
