1/1
Vera Ann (Tomlenovich) MATHSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of White Bear Lake, Minnesota Passed away on December 2, 2020, at the age of 80. Preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Dean, and her father, Tom Tomlenovich. She is survived by Robert, her husband of 59 years, children Mary and son in law, Mark Braun, Julie and son in law, Doug Dillon and John Mathson and special friend, Kaci. Loved and will be missed by her family, including very special grandchildren: Jordyn (Ben) and Madelyn Lehman, Thomas Mathson, Zach Dillon, Aidan Braun and Kristen Mathson. Her children and grandchildren her most precious gifts. A private burial will be held in Crosby, Minnesota, with immediate family. In lieu of gifts, Vera requested donations to Our Lady of Peace, St. Paul, Minnesota, at: www.ourlady ofpeacemn.org.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved