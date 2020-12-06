Of White Bear Lake, Minnesota Passed away on December 2, 2020, at the age of 80. Preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Dean, and her father, Tom Tomlenovich. She is survived by Robert, her husband of 59 years, children Mary and son in law, Mark Braun, Julie and son in law, Doug Dillon and John Mathson and special friend, Kaci. Loved and will be missed by her family, including very special grandchildren: Jordyn (Ben) and Madelyn Lehman, Thomas Mathson, Zach Dillon, Aidan Braun and Kristen Mathson. Her children and grandchildren her most precious gifts. A private burial will be held in Crosby, Minnesota, with immediate family. In lieu of gifts, Vera requested donations to Our Lady of Peace, St. Paul, Minnesota, at: www.ourlady ofpeacemn.org
.