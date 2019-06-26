|
|
Age 84, of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Survived by children, Art (Sharon), Pam (Mark Maves); grandchildren, Natalie and Jonah; brother, Harvey Wille; many friends, coworkers, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Chuck Dewey. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Memorial service at 11am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 155 8th Avenue South, South St. Paul. Visitation one hour prior. Celebration of Life to follow at 301 3rd Avenue South.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 26, 2019