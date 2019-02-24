Home

Verdean A. "Dean" BAERENWALD

Verdean A. "Dean" BAERENWALD Obituary
Passed peacefully to be with our Heavenly Father on February 18, 2019. Dean was a 35 year veteran of the St. Paul Fire Department and served in the United States Army during the Korean War era. He loved the Lord, his family, and his friends. He was a climber of hills and mountains, traveler of the world, and a great lover of dancing and the outdoors. He especially loved to spend time working the woods and trails on the Wisconsin land he treasured. Dean is preceded in death by his parents Ernie and Tillie Baerenwald, wife Margaret "Marge" Cieminski Baerenwald, sister Jean White, and brother Marlen Baerenwald. He is survived by daughter Darla Joy Dullye (Gary Dullye), son Steven Mark Baerenwald (Lanelle Baerenwald), sister Joan Bauer, very dear friend Connie Wagner, and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 27th, 2019 at 11:00 AM, Bakken-Young Funeral Home, 805 E Division Street, River Falls, WI 54022. Bakken-Young River Falls 715-425-8788 www.bakken-young.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019
