Loving Wife, Mother, Sister & Friend Passed away on November 1, 2019 at the age of 77, surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her parents, Florence and Thomas; stepmother Mary; brothers, Taylor, Charles, Milton, Leonard; sisters, Summayah and Elfrieda. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years Robert; devoted daughter Robbyn; stepson Robert Jr; brothers, Carl (Mary), Jeffrey, Kevin (Charlotte) and a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. A Celebration of Bunny's Life will be Friday, November 15, 2019 from 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM at Lakewood Cemetery Garden Mausoleum, 3600 Hennepin Minneapolis, MN 55408. Interment immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Susan G. Komen.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019