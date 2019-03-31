|
Age 83, of Bloomington, Minnesota Passed away March 23, 2019 Born in Little Rock, Iowa on July 4, 1935. Preceded in death by wife of 57 years Darline Kruse (nee Rue), parents Thomas and Minnie Kruse, brother Marlyn Kruse, and brother-in-law Dave Hackett. Survived by children Vergene (Tom) Downs, Brad Kruse (Kimberly Faurot) and Kathy Kruse; grandchildren Jacob and Rebecca Downs; siblings Leon (Patty) Kruse, Idella Hackett and Thomas (Gracia) Kruse; sister-in-law Gayle Kruse and brother-in-law Lenoy Rue; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Verland retired from Saint Paul Public Schools in 1999 after a 33-year career, primarily at Hancock Elementary. Funeral service 11:00 AM Thursday (April 4) with visitation 1 hour prior at Emmaus Lutheran Church, 8443 2nd Ave. So. in Bloomington. Private interment at Skandia Cemetery, Balaton, Minn. Memorials preferred to Emmaus Lutheran Church for Youth Ministries or Lutheran Social Service. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019