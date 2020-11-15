Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 28, 2020 at the age of 76. Preceded in death by parents Henry J (Pete) and Freda Behm, sister Jeanne Goetze, sister-in-law, Kristy Behm, brothers-in-law, Wayne Goetze and Terry Shirley and son Peter. Verlin is survived by his daughter Shelly (Troy) Weiss, sister Carol Shirley, brother Brian Behm, grand children Zachary (Sarah) Salminen, Brandon Behm, Amanda Peterson, and great grandson Jack Salminen.A private family service will be held Friday, November 20th in Stillwater, Minnesota. Verlin was passionate about the North Shore and donating to help those in need. Memorials preferred to Damiano Center - 206 W. 4th St., Duluth, MN. 651-439-5511