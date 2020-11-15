1/1
Verlin V. BEHM
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 28, 2020 at the age of 76. Preceded in death by parents Henry J (Pete) and Freda Behm, sister Jeanne Goetze, sister-in-law, Kristy Behm, brothers-in-law, Wayne Goetze and Terry Shirley and son Peter. Verlin is survived by his daughter Shelly (Troy) Weiss, sister Carol Shirley, brother Brian Behm, grand children Zachary (Sarah) Salminen, Brandon Behm, Amanda Peterson, and great grandson Jack Salminen.A private family service will be held Friday, November 20th in Stillwater, Minnesota. Verlin was passionate about the North Shore and donating to help those in need. Memorials preferred to Damiano Center - 206 W. 4th St., Duluth, MN. 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Service
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
November 14, 2020
The Warrior Nation mourns the loss of a fellow alum.
S. D. Anderson, Class of 1965
November 14, 2020
Brian and family. So sorry to hear of Verlins passing. We had many good times together in high school. Verlin had been on my mind recently but I failed to contact him. Now it's too late. Rest in peace buddy. Lee Armstrong
Classmate
