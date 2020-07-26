1/1
Verlo E. LARSON
Age 95 Longtime resident of Forest Lake, Minnesota, died May 4, 2020. Verlo proudly served our country in the United States Army during WWII. He was an active member of his community. Verlo served as President of the Anoka County Farm Bureau, was a member of the Columbus Township Government Boards and was an active member of Crossroads Covenant and Linwood Covenant Churches. He is preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Edna (Anderson) Larson; grand daughter, Lindsay Knutson; five brothers and three sisters. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him including his beloved wife of 70 years, Kay; daughters, Verlene Larson, Lois (Jeff) Knutson, Lorna (Chuck) Sopher; grandchildren, Cory (Keely) Huberty, Andrew (Sarah) Sopher, Jacklyn (Joey) Knutson Price, Shannon Sopher; great-grandchildren, Alexander and Nicholas Huberty, Olive and Hattie Sopher; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Celebration of His Life will be held at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Linwood Covenant Church, 6565 Viking Blvd. NE, Wyoming, Minnesota. (PLEASE NOTE: services will be held in the outdoor gathering space located behind the building). The family will greet friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Friday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Private interment will be held at Roselawn Cemetery, Roseville, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to Linwood Covenant Church. To ensure the safety and health of all in attendance, we will be following the guidelines of Executive Order 20-62. All in attendance will be required to wear masks at the request of the Larson Family. Please call with any questions. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
09:30 AM
Linwood Covenant Church
