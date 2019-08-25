|
1928-2019 He lived his life well and he was well loved. He passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Monday, August 19, 2019. This gentle, funny, wonderful man will be missed by his wife and best friend of 69 years, Marlene (McLaughlin); children, Roxanne (Ron), Greg (Peggy), Jodi (Myron), Kim (Terry); grandchildren, Erin (Jesse), Bryan (Sra), Sarah (Mike), Emily (Jared), Angie (Jay), Shelly, Heidi (Derek); and seven great-grandchildren. Pete will be forever remembered for his beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace, and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort in knowing that he is watching over us from heaven. In keeping with Pete's wishes, a private family interment was held at Fairview Cemetery. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019