Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vern ROETTGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vern "Pete" ROETTGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vern "Pete" ROETTGER Obituary
1928-2019 He lived his life well and he was well loved. He passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Monday, August 19, 2019. This gentle, funny, wonderful man will be missed by his wife and best friend of 69 years, Marlene (McLaughlin); children, Roxanne (Ron), Greg (Peggy), Jodi (Myron), Kim (Terry); grandchildren, Erin (Jesse), Bryan (Sra), Sarah (Mike), Emily (Jared), Angie (Jay), Shelly, Heidi (Derek); and seven great-grandchildren. Pete will be forever remembered for his beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace, and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort in knowing that he is watching over us from heaven. In keeping with Pete's wishes, a private family interment was held at Fairview Cemetery. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vern's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.