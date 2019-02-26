Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Resources
More Obituaries for Vern MANTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vern Roy MANTY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vern Roy MANTY Obituary
Strong man of God Beloved family man Vern died on February 23, 2019 and immediately entered the gates of Heaven as he had always longed for. Survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Marlene; children Jay (Alicia), Jeff, Kara David (Patrick) and Kim Palechek (Mike); 9 grand children; 8 great grandchildren; brothers; sisters; nieces & nephews. Service Thursday (2/28) at 11:00 am at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Interment St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 5-7:00 pm and one hour before the service. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers, to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
Download Now