Strong man of God Beloved family man Vern died on February 23, 2019 and immediately entered the gates of Heaven as he had always longed for. Survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Marlene; children Jay (Alicia), Jeff, Kara David (Patrick) and Kim Palechek (Mike); 9 grand children; 8 great grandchildren; brothers; sisters; nieces & nephews. Service Thursday (2/28) at 11:00 am at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Interment St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 5-7:00 pm and one hour before the service. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers, to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2019