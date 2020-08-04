Age 93, of Hastings Died peacefully August 1, 2020 Survived by children, Cathy Ribble & Anthony Green; sister, Doris (Earl) Bakken; & by several nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Fri. (8/7), at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. Fifteenth St., Hastings. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery. Family & friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Fri. (8/7) at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
