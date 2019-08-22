|
|
May 26, 1933 August 20, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Charles William; grandchildren, John Gallaway & Robby Funke. Survived by children, Cindy Funke, Chuck Jr., Ken (Marcia), Doug (Gwen), Sandy (Jeff) Peterson & Sherri Wright; 17 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; siblings, Gary Foster & Louise Walker. Visitation Friday (August 23, 2019) from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Interment Riverview Memorial Gardens, Lancaster, MN, Saturday (August 24, 2019) 1:00 PM. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 22, 2019