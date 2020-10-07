Age 88, of Saint Paul Died peacefully on September 9th, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Fred and Ruby Westberg, and sister Dorothy Westberg. Survived by son Tom and daughter-in-law Susan, grandchildren Tom Jr., Margaret, Gwen, Maura and Maura's husband Jeremy Brickles, and great-grand children Grant and Vincent Brickles. Also survived by daughter Elizabeth, and son Greg. Visitation Friday, October 9th, at 10am, service at 11am, North Heights Lutheran Church, 1700 Highway 96 West in Arden Hills, Minnesota. Service will be in the Chapel (enter through Door B). Memorials preferred, to the Alzheimer's Association
Minnesota -North Dakota Chapter.