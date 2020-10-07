1/
Verna Marie LaVELLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 88, of Saint Paul Died peacefully on September 9th, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Fred and Ruby Westberg, and sister Dorothy Westberg. Survived by son Tom and daughter-in-law Susan, grandchildren Tom Jr., Margaret, Gwen, Maura and Maura's husband Jeremy Brickles, and great-grand children Grant and Vincent Brickles. Also survived by daughter Elizabeth, and son Greg. Visitation Friday, October 9th, at 10am, service at 11am, North Heights Lutheran Church, 1700 Highway 96 West in Arden Hills, Minnesota. Service will be in the Chapel (enter through Door B). Memorials preferred, to the Alzheimer's Association Minnesota -North Dakota Chapter.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 AM
North Heights Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Service
11:00 AM
North Heights Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved