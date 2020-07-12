Passed away July 9, 2020 at the age of 88. Survived by husband, Curtis, of 64 years, daughter Maria (Brian) Peterson, grandchildren Erik and Ingrid Peterson and brothers Alden (Lois) Holte and Orion (Holly) Holte. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Tilda Holte and brothers Fernald (Dorothy) Holte and Henry Holte. A private memorial gathering of family will be held soon, at a time yet to be determined, but plans for a celebration of Verne's life are on hold until there is a relaxation of the Pandemic protocols.









