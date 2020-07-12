1/1
Verne M. (Holte) MELBERG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away July 9, 2020 at the age of 88. Survived by husband, Curtis, of 64 years, daughter Maria (Brian) Peterson, grandchildren Erik and Ingrid Peterson and brothers Alden (Lois) Holte and Orion (Holly) Holte. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Tilda Holte and brothers Fernald (Dorothy) Holte and Henry Holte. A private memorial gathering of family will be held soon, at a time yet to be determined, but plans for a celebration of Verne's life are on hold until there is a relaxation of the Pandemic protocols.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved