Age 89, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away February 22, 2020 Preceded by parents Henry & Ida; brothers Sandford, Kenneth, Arnold & Darrell; sister Darlene Olson. Survived by wife of 66 years Edna Mae; children Scott, Brian (Lynn), Cindy (Frank) Peterson, Shelley (Jim) Rauschnot, James (Michele) & Kari (Jon) Pachl; 17 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren; sister Lois Stewart. Funeral Service 10:00 AM Friday (2-28-20) at Concordia Lutheran Church, 255 West Douglas St. in South St. Paul. Visitation 4-8 PM Thursday at Klecatsky's – Southern Funeral Home, 414 Marie Ave. in South St. Paul & one hour prior at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 25, 2020