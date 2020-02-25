Home

Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
Concordia Lutheran Church
255 West Douglas St.
South St. Paul, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Concordia Lutheran Church
255 West Douglas St
South St. Paul, MN
View Map
Vernel W. HUNTER


1931 - 2020
Vernel W. HUNTER Obituary
Age 89, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away February 22, 2020 Preceded by parents Henry & Ida; brothers Sandford, Kenneth, Arnold & Darrell; sister Darlene Olson. Survived by wife of 66 years Edna Mae; children Scott, Brian (Lynn), Cindy (Frank) Peterson, Shelley (Jim) Rauschnot, James (Michele) & Kari (Jon) Pachl; 17 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren; sister Lois Stewart. Funeral Service 10:00 AM Friday (2-28-20) at Concordia Lutheran Church, 255 West Douglas St. in South St. Paul. Visitation 4-8 PM Thursday at Klecatsky's – Southern Funeral Home, 414 Marie Ave. in South St. Paul & one hour prior at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 25, 2020
