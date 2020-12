Age 97, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away November 29, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by beloved husband, Leonard and grandson, Jeff Borscheid. Survived by loving daughters, Carol Whichello, June (Mike) Rauscher, Patty (Mike) Spargur, Linda Mueller and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Private family services were held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with interment at Fort Snelling. She was a special woman and will be greatly missed by everyone. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com