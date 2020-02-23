|
Age 81 Woodbury, MN Passed away February 17, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Leo and Esther Fritz, brothers Howard and Leonard Fritz. Survived by her husband of 62 years Loren "Skip" Hammond, Jr., sister June Pariseau, daughter Terri Anderson (Kyle) and sons Tim (Vee), Greg (Sonja), Mike (Stephanie), Jon (Bobbie) and Steve (Kristie), 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Vernice was passionate about her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, staying up to date on all of their activities. Vernice and Skip met as children growing up in Saint Paul and graduated from Harding High School in 1956. Putting her creative talents on display, Vernice loved to paint, sew, crochet and ran a drapery design business for several years in the 1970s. Later in life, Vernice received a Bachelors Degree from Bethel University in Organizational Studies and was employed by 3M serving as an Administrative Assistant. In retirement, Vernice loved to go on walks, do jigsaw puzzles and play bingo at Guardian Angels Church. She volunteered routinely at Woodwinds Hospital. Vernice and Skip loved to travel and made many trips abroad. They also enjoyed spending time at their cabin on Little Siskiwit Lake near extended family in Cornucopia, WI. They are members at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Lake St. Croix Beach, MN. Vernice was loved by her family and will be deeply missed. The family is comforted in knowing that Vernice loved Jesus Christ and is with Him now. Funeral arrangements pending.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020