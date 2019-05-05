|
Age 88 of Inver Grove Heights, MN Died peacefully on May 3, 2019 She was born February 8, 1931 to Paul and Elna (Braatz). She attended St. Martin Luthern School in Winona and was a 1949 graduate of Winona High School. Vernice married Reuben Alitz on April 28, 1951. They lived in Inver Grove Heights, MN and raised 3 sons. She worked for Inver Grove Heights School System for over 20 years. She was a faithful member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. Vernice's greatest joy was spending time with family. She also loved gardening, golfing, playing cards, and traveling with her siblings. She is survived by her husband Reuben; three sons Robert (Diane) Alitz of Maplewood, MN, Paul (Nancy) Alitz of Hastings, MN, and Richard (Liz) Alitz of Lake City, MN; six grandchildren Ashley Alitz, Lauren (Nate) Meyer; Lisa (Jordan) Krause; Emily (Brendon) Smith; Matthew Alitz; and Hannah Alitz; great grandaughter Scarlett Meyer and great grandson Conrad Meyer; sister Irene Nerison of Maple Grove; sister in law Pat Ellinghuysen of Winona; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Funeral Service 11am Friday, May 10, 2019 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2075 70th St. E., Inver Grove Heights, MN. Visitation one hour prior from 10-11am. Burial Emanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019