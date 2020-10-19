1/1
Vernon A. SCHULTZ
Age 90, of Apple Valley, MN formerly of Prior Lake, MN Passed Oct. 16, 2020. Greatly missed by wife of 68 years, Toodie; children, D. Casey (Marsha Cox) Schultz, Patricia Schneider; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; brother, Ron (Ann) Schultz; other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Wed, 12noon, with a visitation starting at 10:30 am, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Ave SE, Prior Lake. Private family interment St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. Ballard-Sunder Funeral Homes www.ballardsunderfuneral.com Prior Lake Chapel 952-447-2633




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
St. Michael Catholic Church
OCT
21
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Michael Catholic Church
