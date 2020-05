Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 83, of Hastings Passed away April 26, 2020 Vern was preceded in death by his wife, Regina. He is survived by his children, Shawn, Catherine, Kevin, Daniel, and Patricia; as well as 8 grandchildren. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 11 at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel in Hastings. Interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. (651) 437-9419











