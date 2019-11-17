|
Nov. 12, 1932 — Nov. 15, 2019 Died after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Preceded in death by parents, Carrie and Joseph Hophan. Born and raised in Plum City, Wisconsin; Vern joined the Army in 1953. Survived by wife of 64 years, Edith; sons, Gregory, Andrew, Jerome of Webb Lake, WI; grand children, Megan and Matthew; nieces and nephew. No services are planned at this time. Memorials to donor's choice. Vern was a friend to all. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019