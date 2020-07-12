1/1
Vernon JELLUM
Age 84, of Oak Park Heights Long time resident of Scandia Passed away July 2, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend of Beverly, loving father of Linda and Dave Grant, Greg and Ellen Jellum, Susan and Rob Ward, very special grandpa of Brian and Brittany Grant, Amy and Peter Awker, Brad and Matthew Jellum, faithful four legged companion, Kirby and soon to be great grandpa of baby boy Awker. Preceded in death by parents and brothers, Orland and David. Survived by brothers Milton and Herbert and in-laws Gloria, Pauline and Darlene Jellum, Darlene and Gordy Peterson, John and Ardis Lindquist and many nieces and nephews. Vern loved life, his family, his horses, his job for 43 years with McGough Construction as well as too many hobbies to name. He will be dearly missed. Due to Covid, plans are for a memorial service June 27, 2021.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
