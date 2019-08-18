|
|
Age 73 of Lake Elmo Went to be with our Lord August 13, 2019. Born February 9, 1946. Survived by his wife of fifty years, Vickie E. Nieman, 2 children, Christina and Kurt, 1 grandchild, Carolyn. Celebration of Life 11 AM Monday, August 19, 2019 at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 6039 40th Street North, Oakdale, MN 55128, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial following at Elmhurst Cemetery. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 www.woodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019