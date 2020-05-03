Age 77 Passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 when he was reunited with the love of his life, Susan Johnson; his parents; 6 brothers and 3 sisters. Survived by his son, Dennis; his daughter, Laura Glaser; grandchildren, Dillon Seiffert, Chris (Julia) Glaser and Kaylee Glaser; great-grandchildren, Christian and Micah; brothers, Donny and Bobby; sisters, Margie Meyer and Patsy Bauer; Sue's 4 daughters and their families; many nieces, nephews and friends. Vern had a deep love for his family and friends. He enjoyed company and could make anyone laugh with his sarcasm and infectious smile. He was an amazing cribbage player and still beat his grandson several times the last day of his life. Although he will be sincerely missed, we find great comfort knowing Jesus welcomed him home, where he is together again with Sue, whom he grieved over for 21 years. A private burial was held at Oakland Cemetery in St. Paul. We hope to have a Celebration of Life this summer with all of those who had the privilege to know him. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550











