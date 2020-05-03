Vernon "Cookie" KUCHENMEISTER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 77 Passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 when he was reunited with the love of his life, Susan Johnson; his parents; 6 brothers and 3 sisters. Survived by his son, Dennis; his daughter, Laura Glaser; grandchildren, Dillon Seiffert, Chris (Julia) Glaser and Kaylee Glaser; great-grandchildren, Christian and Micah; brothers, Donny and Bobby; sisters, Margie Meyer and Patsy Bauer; Sue's 4 daughters and their families; many nieces, nephews and friends. Vern had a deep love for his family and friends. He enjoyed company and could make anyone laugh with his sarcasm and infectious smile. He was an amazing cribbage player and still beat his grandson several times the last day of his life. Although he will be sincerely missed, we find great comfort knowing Jesus welcomed him home, where he is together again with Sue, whom he grieved over for 21 years. A private burial was held at Oakland Cemetery in St. Paul. We hope to have a Celebration of Life this summer with all of those who had the privilege to know him. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved