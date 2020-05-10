1942 — 2020 Age of 78 of Stillwater, Minnesota Passed away April 27th, 2020 Born in Walshville Township, North Dakota, his family moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota in the early 1950s where he graduated from South High School in 1960. Vern served in the U.S. Navy from 1960-1964, and was an Aviation Electronics Technician aboard the USS Essex aircraft carrier. He began his career in 1964 at Univac Corporation as a Computer Electronics Technician and was married in 1965 to Judy Jablonske. Taking the next several years to teach himself computer programming, he was hired in 1968 as a Systems Programmer, Employee 49 at the newly founded Comcet, Inc. (later renamed Comten, Inc. and eventually acquired as NCR Comten, Inc.) During the following three decades Vern would distinguish himself as a premier software engineer/architect in the Twin Cities, earning several engineering awards at NCR including multiple Outstanding Technical Achievement awards, the Chief Scientist's Eureka Award, and two top Laureate Awards for Continuing Outstanding R&D Contributions. He was also highly skilled in carpentry and construction, was a craftsman in fine woodworking, and had achieved a small airplane pilot's license. Vern suffered a stroke in 2001 resulting in partial paralysis and aphasia. With his ingenuity and tenacity, he was able to maintain relative independence for the next 18 years, including reworking his apartment setup by building custom shelving and setting up a personalized, remote-controlled lighting system. Vern will always be remembered for his brilliance, work ethic, and determination, always encouraging continued learning. He is survived by his children, Mike Lizakowski, Suzy (Tom) Turbenson; grandchildren, Elena and Abby Turbenson; and sisters Roxanne Dreyer and Betty Casey. He is preceded in death by Judy, his parents, Bert and Stephie Lizakowski and brother, Larry Lizakowski. Funeral services will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a future date to be determined. Memorials preferred to the American Stroke Association.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.