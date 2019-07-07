Home

Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Itasca-Calvary Cemetery
Grand Rapids, MN
View Map
Verona J. JOHNSON


1921 - 2019
(Nee Moeschter) Age 97 Born July 28, 1921 in Sunrise Township, MN to Harold and Florence (Nystrom) Moeschter. Passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Wally; great-grandson, Oliver. Survived by daughter, Sandra Beaver; son, Steven; 6 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren. Funeral Service 11 AM Wednesday, July 10th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 10-11 AM prior to the service. Interment 1 PM Thursday, July 11th, at the Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019
