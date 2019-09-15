|
|
(nee Iverson) Age 92 of Roseville Passed away September 9, 2019 Mae was born on May 2, 1927 in Alavardo, MN. She attended Moorhead State Teachers College and received her BA and Master's degrees from the U of MN. Verona was a long-time Public School Teacher. She was instrumental in developing the Kellogg High School Special Education Program (Roseville Area Schools). Mae was an active member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Roseville for over 59 years. Her life revolved around her three passions: family, church and education. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Tal, and her dear mother, Amanda Iverson. Survived by children, Sara (Bill) Drinane, Jack (Susan) Bush, Bill (Connie) Bush; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; brother, Robert (Cherry Ann) Iverson. Memorial Service 11 AM Friday, Oct. 4th (Visitation 10-11 AM) at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Victoria and Co Rd C, Roseville. Interment Ft. Snelling Nat. Cemetery. Memorials to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019