Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
Victoria and Co Rd C
Roseville, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
Victoria and Co Rd C
Roseville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Verona BUSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verona Mae BUSH


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Verona Mae BUSH Obituary
(nee Iverson) Age 92 of Roseville Passed away September 9, 2019 Mae was born on May 2, 1927 in Alavardo, MN. She attended Moorhead State Teachers College and received her BA and Master's degrees from the U of MN. Verona was a long-time Public School Teacher. She was instrumental in developing the Kellogg High School Special Education Program (Roseville Area Schools). Mae was an active member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Roseville for over 59 years. Her life revolved around her three passions: family, church and education. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Tal, and her dear mother, Amanda Iverson. Survived by children, Sara (Bill) Drinane, Jack (Susan) Bush, Bill (Connie) Bush; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; brother, Robert (Cherry Ann) Iverson. Memorial Service 11 AM Friday, Oct. 4th (Visitation 10-11 AM) at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Victoria and Co Rd C, Roseville. Interment Ft. Snelling Nat. Cemetery. Memorials to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Verona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
Download Now