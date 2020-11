Age 98, Hayward, Wisconsin Raised her family in West St. Paul, where her husband, Norbert, pastored Salem Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Ann; her husband, Norbert; and son-in-law, Brad Johnson. Veronica is survived by four children: Carla (Hap) LeVander of St. Paul, MN; Steve Augst of White Bear Lake, MN; Kathryn (Rick) Hexum of Hayward, WI; Joanne (Brad) Augst-Johnson of Plymouth, MN; and ten grandchildren. A private family memorial is being planned at a later date.









