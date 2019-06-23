|
Also known as, beloved "Grammie", age 100, of Hastings, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bud; son, Dick; brothers, Mark, Augie, Vince, Normie, Freddie and Kenny; sisters, Bernice and Kitty. Veronica is survived by her daughter, Jeannie (John Waterhouse) Pearson; daughter-in-law, Mary (John Coons) Olsen; grandchildren, Shannon (Sonny) Erickson, Shelly (Mitch) Mortenson, Laura (Andy) Evansen, Wendy (Aaron) Smith, Chris Olsen, Adam (Shelly) Olsen; and 9 great-grand children. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM, Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 2035 15th Street West Hastings, MN, 55033. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019