St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
2035 15th St W
Hastings, MN 55033
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
2035 15th Street
West Hastings, MN
Veronica Helen (Tobeck) OLSEN

Obituary
Also known as, beloved "Grammie", age 100, of Hastings, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bud; son, Dick; brothers, Mark, Augie, Vince, Normie, Freddie and Kenny; sisters, Bernice and Kitty. Veronica is survived by her daughter, Jeannie (John Waterhouse) Pearson; daughter-in-law, Mary (John Coons) Olsen; grandchildren, Shannon (Sonny) Erickson, Shelly (Mitch) Mortenson, Laura (Andy) Evansen, Wendy (Aaron) Smith, Chris Olsen, Adam (Shelly) Olsen; and 9 great-grand children. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM, Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 2035 15th Street West Hastings, MN, 55033. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019
