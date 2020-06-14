Veronica M. SCHOBER
Beloved Mother, Wife Sister and Grandmother, Age 97 Died peacefully on June 7, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, husband Bernard and brothers Clem, John, Jerome and Ralph Schammel. Mother of Terry Hawkins (Steve), Pat Schober-Branigan (Patrick), Rose Latawiec (Chet) and Doug (fiancée Maria). Sister of Madaline Burzinski and brothers Joe (Irene) and Ken (Marilyn) Schammel. Ten grand children and six great grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at Blessed Sacrament Church on Friday, June 12.Burial at Union Cemetery in Maplewood.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
