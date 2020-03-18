|
Age 87, of St. Paul Born July 31, 1932, died March 14, 2020 Preceded in by death husband, Daniel; parents, Matthew & Flora Duvlea; and brother, Vaseli "Woody" Duvlea. Survived by her children, Debbie, Pete (Tina) & Matt (Karen); grandsons, Justin & Alex; great-grand daughter, Emma Rose. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. ViVi was born in St. Paul and lived her early years in the Rice Street area. She married Dan in 1953 at St. Mary's Romanian Orthodox Church where they were both long-time members. She and Dan moved to Roseville in 1959 where they raised their family. She will be remembered for her spunky nature and zest for life. Funeral Service, 11AM on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear with a Visitation beginning at 9:30AM. Interment Oakland Cemetery. Memorials preferred. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 18, 2020