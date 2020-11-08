Age 70 of Rosemount Passed away November 4, 2020 after a valiant fight against inflammatory breast cancer. Preceded in death by parents Vernon and Alice. Survived by her husband of 46 years Lee; daughter Krista (Mike), grand dog Duncan, in-laws, cousins, and many lifelong friends. Vicki grew up in Edina, MN. She graduated from Augsburg University with a major in Sociology. This was where she met her husband and many lifelong friends. Vicki married the love of her life, Lee on January 26th, 1974. They lived in the south suburbs of Saint Paul for over 30 years. It was there that they became members of their beloved church; Shepherd of the Valley. Vicki enjoyed her bible study group "PDL" and singing in the church choir. Travel was a very important part of her life, especially the countless trips to her cabin in NW Wisconsin and frequent winters in Arizona. She was known for being incredibly kind, a great friend, loving mother, and loyal wife of 46 years. She was admired for her creative eye in all things decor and could set up beautiful tablescapes. Her laugh was infectious and will be treasured by those who heard it. Private service will be held with family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store