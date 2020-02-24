|
|
Age 72 Of Hugo Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 22, 2020 of cancer. Preceded in death by father, Robert Fernlund and sister, Jan. Survived by loving husband, Jerry of 51 years; son, Jeff (Jenny); daughter, Jill (Paul) Ice; grand children, Justin, Noah, Olivia, Jeremiah, Jack, Chloe, and Jessica; mother, Joyce Fernlund; brother, Joe (Margie) Fernlund; sister, Nancy (Mark) Christopherson; sister in law & brother in law, Kathy and Don Zielanis; many loving nieces, nephews and their families. Service Friday, February 28th at 10:00AM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear. Visitation Thursday 4:00PM - 7:00PM and 1 hour prior to the service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2020