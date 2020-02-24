Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
View Map

Vicki J. PETERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vicki J. PETERSON Obituary
Age 72 Of Hugo Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 22, 2020 of cancer. Preceded in death by father, Robert Fernlund and sister, Jan. Survived by loving husband, Jerry of 51 years; son, Jeff (Jenny); daughter, Jill (Paul) Ice; grand children, Justin, Noah, Olivia, Jeremiah, Jack, Chloe, and Jessica; mother, Joyce Fernlund; brother, Joe (Margie) Fernlund; sister, Nancy (Mark) Christopherson; sister in law & brother in law, Kathy and Don Zielanis; many loving nieces, nephews and their families. Service Friday, February 28th at 10:00AM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear. Visitation Thursday 4:00PM - 7:00PM and 1 hour prior to the service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -