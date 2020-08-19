Age 64, of St. Paul Park Passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 17, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Paul; and parents, Hollis and Evie Lucas. Survived by children, Angie (Liz) Becker and Brad (Michelle); grandchildren, Olivia, Luke, Yasemin, Arabelle, and Violet; siblings, Laurie (Dave) Hemmingson, Randy (Jenny) Lucas, Todd (Sue) Lucas, Gregg (Amy) Lucas, and Mike (Michelle) Lucas; loving companion, Lexi; and many other extended family and friends. Celebration of Life 2-6 PM, Friday, August 21, 2020 at Heritage Park, 1345 Laurel Avenue, St. Paul Park, MN, 55071. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Humane Society. 651-459-2483