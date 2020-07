Age 61 Passed away peaceful at home on July 9th. She is survived by her mother Doris Anderson, her two sons Andy Erickson and Nathan Erickson, her sisters Laurie Goebel and Liza Goebel-Douville, and many nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, the memorial will be private. Please send flowers or cards to 16835 5th Street North, Lakeland, MN 55043.









