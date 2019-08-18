|
Age 60, of St. Paul Passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was a loving and caring mother & grandmother. She loved cats, friends, her customers and the Vikings. She was a long time cashier at various locations including Gala, Rainbow Foods and Walgreens. A member of UFCW. Preceded in death by her mother, Carol; father, Bill; step-father, George Wilson; and sisters, Gloria & Michele. Survived by life partner, Gary Houser; sons, Allen (Michelle) & Jacob; granddaughters, Hannah & Kylie; nephews, Art Jr. (RoseAnn), David & Ben; niece, Julie; friend, Jossie; many other family and friends. A memorial service will take place at 11 am on Monday, September 16th at Roselawn Memorial Chapel, (803 Larpenteur Ave. W., Roseville, MN 55113). Visitation one hour prior to services in the chapel. Burial at Roselawn cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019