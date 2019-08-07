|
In Loving Memory October 31, 1961 - August 5, 2019 Age 57 of St. Paul, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2019, after a courageous 6 year battle with mesothelioma. She is preceded in death by her special brother, Pat. Survived by her children, Ken and Abby (Matt) Walters; grandson, Kaniel; parents, Bob and Marcia Bowen; sisters, Katie, Anne and Margie, along with aunts, uncle and cousins. Also her friends from Washington, Murphy's, Securian, and Tastefully Simple who faithfully stood by her with their prayers, comfort and support. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Friday August 9 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Private interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation from 4-8 PM Thursday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B and from 9-10 AM Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. A special thank you to Allina Hospice for their wonderful care. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 7, 2019