|
|
Age 80, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Survived by wife, Sandra; children, Lyn (Larry) Mark and Brent (Jennifer); grandchildren, Jena and Derek; sisters, Arlene Yonke and Mardell Simon; brother, Gerald; and sister and brother-in-law, David and Joylyn Meyer. Vic was born on May 15, 1939 in Merrill, Wisconsin to parents, Elmer and Margaret Roehrich. He married Sandra Boettcher on October 20, 1962. Memorial Service 11 AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Private interment at Fort Snelling at a later time. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020