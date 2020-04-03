|
|
Born July 26, 1932, of St. Paul, MN, passed on April 1, 2020. Preceded in death by loving wife Buelah J. Sokola. Survived by children Glen (Brandy) Sokola, Scot (Renae) Sokola, Gary (Cindy) Sokola and Sherri (Mike) Pankow, grandchildren Amanda (Joe) Sokola, Brittany (Gary) Hansen, Amber (Brooks) Duesterhoeft, Brent (Maria) Sokola, Stephanie (Mike) Schwietz, Stacy (Joe) Schmitz, Sophia Pankow, Isabel Pankow, Melanie Pankow, great-grandchildren Griffin Hanson, Violet Hanson, Nash Duesterhoeft, Sam Schwietz, Natalie Schwietz, Emma Schmitz, Eli Schmitz, Westin Schmitz. Proudly served in Korean war. Will always be remembered for his warm heart, great stories and generosity to all. Private burial services to take place at Fort Snelling, with a Celebration of Life to be held this summer.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 3, 2020