Age 78 Passed away peacefully Nov. 27, 2019 Worked at Midwest Erectors for 21 years, played softball in his retirement and spent many winters in Arizona. Preceded in death by his parents Victor H. and Luella Luebke. Survived by the love of his life, LuAnn, of 58 years; sisters Jo Grundemann, Rebecca Moore, Debra Barnett; children Pamela (Vinnie) Evans, Kimberly (Chad) Steinke, and Anthony (Cindy) Luebke; grand children Chris (Laura) Steinke, Chad (Taylor) Evans, Melissa Luebke, and Kory Evans; step-grandson Jason (Kayla); great grandchildren Gavin and Kendall, Talan and Ava, and Abel; step great grandchildren Taylor, Jamison, and Nolan. Private services for immediate at Lord of the Lakes Lutheran Church in Forest Lake. Memorials to Lord of the Lakes Lutheran Church. Grandstrand Funeral Home 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019