Age 88, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, October 27, 2019.She was preceded in death her brother, Dennis and sister, Bernice.Vickie will be missed by her loving husband of 61 years, Cliff; children, Tony, Kathy (Ron) Ricker, and Ken (Sherri); five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; other family and friends. A special thank you to Vista Prairie and Interim Hospice for their loving care. Memorial Service will be Thursday, October 31 at 10AM with visitation one hour prior at Cerenity Care Center, 200 Earl St., St. Paul. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 29, 2019