Age 66, of Hutchinson, MN, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Hutchinson Health. Memorial Service will be Wed., January 22, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church with interment at a later date. Gathering of Family and Friends will be on Tues. Jan. 21, 2020, from 4-7PM at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel and one hour prior at the church. Survived by her: husband, Chester Kiekhafer; children, Jessica Hennessy (James), Sara Swanson (Erik). Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel 1-800-937-1728 www.hantge.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 18, 2020