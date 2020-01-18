Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel
899 Highway 15 South
Hutchinson, MN 55350-3170
320-587-2128
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM
Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel
899 Highway 15 South
Hutchinson, MN 55350-3170
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anastasia Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria KIEKHAFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria L. KIEKHAFER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victoria L. KIEKHAFER Obituary
Age 66, of Hutchinson, MN, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Hutchinson Health. Memorial Service will be Wed., January 22, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church with interment at a later date. Gathering of Family and Friends will be on Tues. Jan. 21, 2020, from 4-7PM at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel and one hour prior at the church. Survived by her: husband, Chester Kiekhafer; children, Jessica Hennessy (James), Sara Swanson (Erik). Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel 1-800-937-1728 www.hantge.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victoria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -