Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 6, 2019, age 73. Preceded in death by parents, Art and Blanche Christopherson; brothers, Art, Jr. and Frank. Survived by husband of 35 years, Norm; children, Shelly (Grant) DeJoode, Kim (Shawn) O'Brian, Patty Herbst, and JR (Jill); grandchildren, Shawndell, Rose, Aidan, and Kate; siblings, John, Blanche, Delores, and Chuck; many nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. Vickie always had a smile on her face, time for others, and was the life of every party. Service Saturday, May 18, 3:00P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard (NW corner of Hwy36 & Cty Rd 5), Stillwater. Visitation 1-3:00 P.M. Special thanks to the Lakeview Hospice team. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019